5 TTSH patients were discharged but later found to be infected

Five Covid-19 patients, who are now part of the Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) cluster, had been discharged and sent home but were later found to have the virus.

They had been placed on quarantine and tested as part of aggressive efforts to ringfence the hospital outbreak.

To this end, TTSH has completed the swabbing of all inpatients in its main wards last Friday and the results are all negative, the Health Ministry said last night.

The hospital will also be testing all 12,000 staff on campus. To date, it has already swabbed 7,000 staff and priority will be given to swab staff working in clinical areas over the next few days.

Of the 14 community cases reported yesterday, 11 of the patients have been linked to TTSH, now the largest active cluster here with 27 cases to date.

UNLINKED

One case is linked to the cluster at the community care facility in Tuas, and another to the cluster at Changi Airport. The last case is unlinked.

Of the 11 cases, seven are current and former patients, one is a physiotherapist and three are people who visited Ward 9D - where many of the infections had happened, between April 18 and April 28.

The five former patients, aged between 60 and 89, had been warded in Ward 9D and discharged between April 22 and April 27.

Meanwhile, the new case under the Changi Airport cluster is a 32-year-old Singaporean who is an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority officer deployed at the Home Team Academy. A close contact of an earlier case, he had completed his vaccination in February.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased to 51 cases in the past week, from 10 cases the week before.