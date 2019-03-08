Singapore

50 Bedok North Road residents evacuated after fire breaks out

50 evacuated after Bedok flat fire
TNP PHOTO: KHALID BABA

HDB flat full of books and magazines catches fire

SAMUEL DEVARAJ
Mar 08, 2019 06:00 am

A number of residents at Block 180 Bedok North Road caught an unusual smell on Wednesday afternoon and wondered if it could be the haze.

But they quickly realised that a unit on the 18th storey was on fire.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were soon evacuating around 50 people from the 16th to 20th storeys.

The SCDF was alerted to the fire at about 1.20pm. The unit owner, Mr Steven Kwok, was not home at the time.

The fire was put out with two water jets and two compressed air foam backpacks. No injuries were reported, and residents told The New Paper they were allowed back into their homes after around two hours.

The SCDF said in a Facebook post that the fire "had engulfed the entire unit due to the vast accumulation of combustible items within it," adding that firefighters' movement within the unit was impeded by heaps of items.

Elderly woman killed in Jurong East crash; 3 people hurt
Singapore

Elderly woman killed in Jurong East crash; 3 others hurt

Related Stories

Three seniors die in traffic accidents in two days

SCDF puts out fire near Lim Chu Kang Chinese Cemetery after 19 hours

Motorcyclist killed in BKE accident, elderly cabby arrested

Police are investigating the incident.

Fire breaks out at Bedok North Road unit due to "vast accumulation of combustible items"

Speaking to TNP outside his unit yesterday, Mr Kwok, 65, who has been living there alone for 19 years, said he kept second-hand books and magazines in his flat.

In an earlier interview with Chinese daily Shin Min Daily News, he said there were more than 1,000 books in his flat.

A 62-year-old retiree staying directly above Mr Kwok's unit said he and his wife had noticed something odd in the 18th-storey unit.

The man, who did not want to be named, said: "I see the lights are on in the kitchen 24/7 and there are all kinds of rubbish like paper and cardboard... stacked up to the ceiling."

HDB flat full of books and magazines catches fire
Cleaners clearing the unit after the fire on Wednesday afternoon. TNP PHOTO: KHALID BABA

He added that the clutter would extend outside the house into the common corridor.

Worried, the couple e-mailed the Fengshan Town Council and called HDB.

When TNP contacted the town council, it said the common corridor was cleared as of March 4.

Ms Cheryl Chan, Member of Parliament for the Fengshan Single Member Constituency, talked about the fire in a post on her Facebook page.

She said: "A fire broke out at around 1pm yesterday. Thankfully, no one was injured... I urge residents to be mindful of potential fire hazards... This puts your family and neighbours at risk."

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTS FIRE FLOOD