50 people to be chosen for citizens’ panel on work-life balance

Singaporeans keen to look at practical challenges of managing work and family commitments and suggest solutions to the Government can apply now to join a new Citizens' Panel.

About 50 people from different walks of life will be selected, said the National Population and Talent Division (NPTD) in a media release yesterday.

RECOMMENDATIONS

The Citizens' Panel on Work-Life Harmony will meet between Sept 28 and Nov 9 to form a set of recommendations, which will be presented in November. The Government will review those and respond next year.

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo - who is leading the initiative - said yesterday that it is being convened as Singapore has reached a point where quality of life has become vital, not just bread-and-butter issues.

People also understand work-life harmony is not something the Government alone can dictate and seem keen to participate, she said.

"Given how much time we spend at work, having the right culture in the workplace will make a lot of difference. But this is also one area which government policies alone cannot change or shift and, at the end of the day, what matters is that you have a set of workplace norms that everyone supports and agrees on," she told reporters.

NPTD said the two main aims are to identify underlying factors and gain deeper insights on issues that affect Singaporeans' work-life harmony, in the context of supporting families; and to identify trade-offs and develop solutions, including those that can be taken directly by business owners, supervisors and workers.

Singaporeans aged 21 and above can apply at https://www.ideas.gov.sg/public/CitizensPanel_WorkLifeHarmony or call 6516-5603 until July 31 to be on the panel. Participants will be informed by September.