50-year-old in Singapore Poly thankful for helpful classmates

Ms Zoey Moh Kah Ling enrolled in the course after its duration had been reduced from five years to three.

She may have 30 years of experience in the engineering industry, but that has not stopped Ms Zoey Moh Kah Ling, 50, from going back to school to pursue an engineering diploma.

When she joined her husband's electrical engineering company about four years ago, the new job and position pushed Ms Moh to pick up new knowledge through Singapore Polytechnic's diploma in engineering (power engineering).

However, returning to school proved to be tougher than she thought.

"I could not pick up things as fast as I could back then. It takes me a while to form a connection, I had to always re-read things two to three times before I could understand," Ms Moh told TNP.

Being the oldest in class was also initially intimidating for the mother of three, who has three diplomas and a degree under her belt.

"Most of my classmates are in their 20s and 30s. But instead of leaving me behind, they were always there to help. I am thankful I was in such an encouraging environment," added Ms Moh.

Taking the new diploma would allow her to apply for the electrical worker licence from the Energy Market Authority.

The licence is needed for all electrical work that must be undertaken or carried out in a project.

Ms Moh decided to enrol in the course when she learnt that the course duration had been reduced from five years to three.

Under the previous framework, part-time courses were conducted over a five-year period, with the new framework since 2012, part-time courses are now modular and shorter.

To encourage more parents or working professionals to be lifelong learners, Singapore Poly has set up a booth at its open house, which starts today and ends on Saturday, for those interested in its part-time continuing education and training courses.

Ms Moh will be taking her finals next month and graduating in May.

"I didn't want to sit around playing mahjong like my friends. Going back to school for me was a way to be young and active," said Ms Moh.