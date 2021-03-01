500 rental flat households receive donated face masks, rice and more

Ms Lim Siew Ching and her three daughters receiving the bundle of donated items at their flat in Jurong West. In green is South West District Mayor Low Yen Ling. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Single mother Lim Siew Ching gave up her job as a waitress two years ago to care for her nine-year old daughter, who has an eye condition affecting her vision.

Since then, the 31-year-old has had to rely on financial aid and donations to help meet her household expenses.

Yesterday, Ms Lim was among some 500 rental flat households in Jurong West that received a bundle of donated items from volunteers. This included rice, chocolates and crackers, as well as face masks.

It was part of the South West Community Development Council's (CDC) Festive Cheers @ South West programme, which involves a series of festive activities and celebrations to bring cheer to families across the district. It kicked off last November and wrapped up last month.

"It really helps reduce the financial burden I have to bear, since I am the only one looking after my family," said Ms Lim, who has two other daughters, aged seven and 13.

Festive Cheers @ South West, an annual programme, saw an uptick in donations this year, said South West District Mayor Low Yen Ling, who was the guest of honour at yesterday's distribution drive. The programme received donations in kind worth more than $600,000 in total, double the amount from last year.

Altogether, about 8,000 vulnerable households received donated items, which were sponsored by businesses.

The role of CDCs has, of late, come under scrutiny. At the debate on the Budget statement last week, Leader of the Opposition and Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh called into question the need for CDCs and full-time mayors, and asked whether their role in the upcoming $100 CDC vouchers, which will be given to all Singaporean households, was a way to make them relevant.

In response, Central Singapore District Mayor Denise Phua said this accusation belittled the CDCs and their partners. She said that the CDCs' "biggest mistake" was not better publicising their work, which includes assisting residents and mobilising businesses and others to help the community.

West Coast GRC MP Ang Wei Neng, who was also present at yesterday's event, told participants of the charity drive that the CDC is also involved in long-term programmes to help residents in the rental blocks.