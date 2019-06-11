500 sets of Hello Kitty plushies sold out in 10 minutes

People queuing outside the megastore before Gain City opened its showroom at 8am.

500 sets of Hello Kitty X Gain City special edition plushies were bought in 10 minutes.

Celebrating the third anniversary of the Gain City Megastore @ Sungei Kadut, Gain City organised an Eat & Shop Sunday with a special pre-launch of a set of four Hello Kitty X Gain City special edition plushies at $73.

There were 250 sets originally set aside but with people queuing outside the megastore before the showroom opened at 8am, Gain City increased it to 500 sets.

Immediately after the launch, Carousell users were reselling the plushies at up to $120.

Charity Hello Kitty X Gain City plushies were also sold out on the same day. They were sold at $19, with the proceeds going for a new van (retrofitted with a wheelchair lifter for non-ambulatory passengers) for the Handicaps Welfare Association.