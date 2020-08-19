Singapore

5,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden beneath lorry seized

5,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden beneath lorry seized
ICA said the cigarettes were hidden under the lorry bed while its officers were checking it at Tuas Checkpoint on Thursday last week. PHOTO: ICA
5,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden beneath lorry seized
ICA said the cigarettes were hidden under the lorry bed while its officers were checking it at Tuas Checkpoint on Thursday last week. PHOTO: ICA
Harshitha Smruthi
Aug 19, 2020 06:00 am

More than 5,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden beneath a Malaysia-registered lorry were seized by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) yesterday.

The total duty and goods and services tax evaded amounted to about $429,300 and almost $34,800 respectively.

In a press release yesterday, ICA said the 5,026 cartons and 10 packets of assorted duty-unpaid cigarettes were hidden under the lorry bed while officers were checking it at Tuas Checkpoint last Thursday at 2.20am.

The lorry was carrying a consignment of precast concrete and allegedly showed anomalies around its exterior.

When the officers prised open a small section of the lorry bed, they found the duty-unpaid cigarettes.

The case was handed over to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

Mom gets 18 months' jail for tossing baby alive down rubbish chute
Singapore

1½ years' jail for mum who threw baby down rubbish chute

Related Stories

Two drug suspects nabbed after mid-road drama in Chinatown

3-year-old boy's fall from HDB flat a tragic misadventure: Coroner

Ex-manager jailed for duping firm into paying accomplices $1m

ICA said the 47-year-old Malaysian driver has been charged in court and court proceedings are ongoing.

It added that the same methods of concealment used by smugglers can be employed by terrorists to bring arms and explosives into Singapore.

ICA said it would continue to conduct security checks on people and goods at checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle undesirable people, drugs, weapons, explosives and other forms of contraband across the country's borders.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

COURT & CRIME

Harshitha Smruthi

Read articles by Harshitha Smruthi