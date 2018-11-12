5,000 police officers to provide land and sea security during summit

X-ray machines and metal detectors set up near the summit venue.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is deploying 5,000 officers to provide land and sea security for the five-day Asean Summit that began yesterday.

The 33rd Asean Summit and related meetings are taking place at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre. SPF director of operations How Kwang Hwee said security arrangements required a multi-agency effort.

"The police are in charge of security, and we are supported by other security agencies from the Home Team departments, the Singapore Armed Forces and the auxiliary police force," he said.

The summit will be hosting 22 leaders and their delegations from around the world, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is visiting Singapore for the first time.

The area around the summit venue has been declared an enhanced-security special event area and will see strict security checks and measures.

The commander of Central Police Division, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Gregory Tan - who is in charge of security for the summit venue - said the deployment is unique as it takes place in the middle of the city.

"We had... to ensure security is up to standard and we are not taking unnecessary risks, but at the same time make sure people can go about their daily activities and business flow within the Central Business District is not disrupted."

Several roads are being closed and will remain shut until Friday.

Mr Daniel Ang, senior director of operations at the convention centre, said: "Suntec Singapore had numerous discussions and tactical table-tops with the police and other agencies to put in place... measures for the seamless delivery and operation of the entire event."

This has resulted in tightened security measures and fire evacuation procedures and also training for staff, he added.

The Police Coast Guard is also carrying out operations to enhance summit security. The police's Marina Reservoir patrol boats will be plying the waters around the Marina Barrage, Singapore River and Kallang Basin during the summit.