5,000 take a walk for Singapore
National Development Minister Lawrence Wong and Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC MP Alex Yam flagging off the Majulah Walk & Run 2018 yesterday morning. The event, jointly organised by the Yew Tee and Limbang Grassroots Organisations and supported by Gain City, saw close to 5,000 people take part in a 3km walk or an 8km run to mark Singapore's 53rd birthday. The event started off with a National Day Observance Ceremony at Choa Chu Kang Sports Complex and ended at Gain City Megastore @ Sungei Kadut, where participants enjoyed performances and carnival activities.
