51 new cases, including 1 in community and 7 imported

There were 51 new coronavirus cases confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 56,404.

They included one community case, a 65-year-old Singaporean woman. She was identified as a contact of a previously confirmed case and was tested when she was quarantined earlier.

There were also seven imported cases, comprising one permanent resident, two work permit holders, three dependant's pass holders and one long-term visit pass holder. All of them had been placed on stay-home notices when they arrived here.

Three of the imported cases were boys, aged two to three, who had returned from India. They tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday and Sunday.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 43 cases announced yesterday.

One of the newly confirmed cases is linked to five previous cases to form a new cluster at Tuas View Dormitory at 70 Tuas South Avenue 1.

MOH also said it has completed its screening and testing of all who visited Jewel Music Box KTV at HomeTeamNS Khatib on Aug 1 and Aug 2. The KTV was not operational during the visits and there was no singing activity held.

The screening and testing were done as precautionary measures after three Covid-19 patients were found to have visited the KTV on Aug 1 and Aug 2, even though the risk of infection for visitors was assessed to be low.

In total, 322 people were tested and all the results have come back negative.

The Health Ministry yesterday added shopping mall Jem in Jurong East to its list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

Yuhua Market and Hawker Centre in Jurong East and Jurong West 505 Market and Food Centre were also added to the list.

The number of new cases in the community has remained stable at an average of two cases per day in the past two weeks, said MOH.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of one case per day over the same period.

With 423 cases discharged yesterday, 54,572 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

By the numbers

51

New cases

1

New case in community

7

Imported cases

56,404

Total cases

27

Deaths

423

Discharged yesterday

54,572

Total recovered

84

Total in hospital