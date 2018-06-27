510,000 CPF members to pay less in home protection insurance

More than half a million members of the Central Provident Fund (CPF) will pay less for their annual home protection insurance from next month.

About 510,000 CPF members covered by the Home Protection Scheme (HPS) will enjoy the reduction, because of "better than expected investment returns and claims experience", the CPF said in a statement yesterday.

This will benefit 95 per cent of the scheme's members - three-quarters of them will get reductions of at least 10 per cent.

The last time a reduction in premiums for the scheme was made was in 2012.

Reviews of the premiums are conducted periodically to ensure that they remain affordable, while maintaining the long-term sustainability of the HPS fund, said the CPF.

The new rates for the scheme will kick in on July 1. Those who join the scheme on that date or after will enjoy the rates, while existing members will pay the lower prices when they renew or adjust their coverage.

For example, a male HPS member aged 32 who is servicing a $200,000 housing loan from the HDB for 30 years will pay a reduced annual premium of $183.20 instead of $215 - equivalent to a 15 per cent reduction - when he renews his premium from July 1 this year, said the CPF.

The scheme protects CPF members and their families from the risk of losing their Housing Board flats in the event of death, terminal illness or total permanent disability before their housing loans are paid up.

"CPF members have to be insured under HPS if they are using CPF savings to pay the monthly housing loan instalments of their HDB flats," the CPF said in the statement.

Those not using their CPF savings to pay for their housing loans can also apply for the insurance on their own.

Potential home buyers can use the HPS calculator on the CPF website to estimate their premiums.

For more information, contact the CPF Call Centre on 1800-227-1188, or e-mail member@cpf.gov.sg.