517 local infections detected; serious Covid cases rising

The number of serious Covid-19 cases requiring oxygen supplementation in hospitals has increased from 35 to 54 cases in a day. Of these, 44 are seniors above 60 years old.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) also reported a new cluster with 28 cases at DHL Supply Chain Advanced Regional Centre at 1 Greenwich Drive, near Paya Lebar. Three of these cases were added yesterday.

Of the 28 cases, 25 are staff and three are household contacts linked to them.

Another 10 cases were added to the cluster at Chinatown Complex, bringing the total there to 81, said MOH in its daily update yesterday.

The complex is closed to all members of the public from 3pm yesterday to Wednesday, and all staff working there are being tested for the coronavirus.

MOH is also extending free Covid-19 testing to members of the public who had visited Chinatown Complex between Sept 8 and Sept 11 but who did not receive the alerts.

Eight cases were added to the cluster at Hu Lee Impex, a fruits and vegetable wholesaler located in Chin Bee Avenue in Jurong West, taking its total to 54 cases.

CONSTRUCTION SITE

The cluster at 30 Sunview Way Construction site near Boon Lay saw 20 new cases, for a total of 140. MOH said the cases were spread within the workplace and there was no evidence of transmission beyond the worksite.

Nine new cases were added to the Sembcorp Marine Tuas Boulevard Yard cluster, taking its total to 85 cases. Most of them are residents of 38 Kian Teck Drive dormitory in Jurong West.

There were also 17 new cases added to the clusters linked to staff at seven bus interchanges in Punggol, Bishan, Toa Payoh, Tampines, Boon Lay, Clementi and Jurong East.

The total number of cases at these interchanges is 670.

Overall, Singapore reported a total of 520 new Covid-19 cases, including 454 in the community and 63 dormitory residents.

Of the local cases, 137 are seniors above 60 years old. There were also three imported cases.

There are currently 780 Covid-19 patients in hospital, including seven in critical condition in the intensive care unit. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

520 New cases

58 Deaths

517 In community

780 In hospital

3 Imported

71687 Total cases