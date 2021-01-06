52 more suspected members of unlawful societies arrested

The arrests of the men, aged between 16 and 65, took place between Dec 30 last year and Jan 3. PHOTOS: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

In five days, the police arrested 52 men for being suspected members of unlawful societies as part of a two-week islandwide operation.

The arrests of the men, aged between 16 and 65, took place between Dec 30 and Jan 3, the police said in a statement yesterday.

This brought the total number of men nabbed in the operation that began on Dec 21 to 151.

The operation involved proactive checks that were conducted at various congregation hot spots, including food and beverage outlets and shopping malls, to keep gang activities in check.

It was conducted by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and the seven police land divisions.

If convicted, the men can be fined up to $5,000, jailed for up to three years or both.

The police said they will continue to monitor the situation and conduct targeted enforcement operations to suppress gang activities that threaten public safety.

They added that they have zero tolerance towards secret society activities and will not hesitate to take strong action, including invoking the Criminal Law (Temporary Provisions) Act.

The Act provides for detention without trial against anyone involved in secret society and criminal activities that threaten public safety, peace and good order.

The police also advised members of the public to steer clear of secret society activities and report those engaging in such activities immediately.