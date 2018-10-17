53 arrested in police operation

Six women and 47 men were arrested during the operation.

The police have arrested 53 people in a three-day operation that ended on Sunday.

The Central Police Division, supported by the Central Narcotics Bureau, conducted the operation in various areas from Oct 12 to 14, a Singapore Police Force news release said.

These included Jalan Bukit Merah, Telok Blangah Crescent, Syed Alwi Road, Merchant Road, Bencoolen Street, and North Bridge Road.

Six women and 47 men aged between 20 and 79 were arrested for various offences including vice, gambling, drugs and immigration offences.

About $3,500 of cash and 235 grams of drugs were seized in the operation.

Investigations are ongoing.

The police advise landlords and hotel owners to ensure tenants and customers do not carry out vice activities on their premises.

Under the Common Gaming House Act, any person convicted of gaming in any public place can be fined up to $5,000 or jailed up to six months or both.

Those convicted of operating an unlicensed brothel can be fined up to $10,000 or jailed up to five years or both.

Anyone who lives off the earnings of prostitutes can be fined up to $10,000 and jailed up to five years.