53 people charged for breaching safe distancing measures

Fifty-three people were charged in court on Wednesday for breaching safe distancing measures meant to limit the spread of Covid-19, said the police yesterday.

The 34 men and 19 women, aged between 20 and 75, were charged under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

The largest gathering involved 26 people accused of gambling inside a unit in Geylang Road during an anti-crime operation by the police on Dec 1.

Meanwhile, two Singaporean teenagers were among the six new coronavirus cases announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

The Singaporean girls, aged 18 and 19, returned from the United Kingdom and were asymptomatic.

All six new cases were imported and placed on stay-home notices upon arrival, taking Singapore's total to 58,297.

Besides the two teens, the other imported cases were two Singaporeans, a permanent resident and a dependant's pass holder.

One of the Singaporeans, a 33-year-old man who arrived from Indonesia, was symptomatic on Monday.

The permanent resident, a 54-year-old man, arrived from Pakistan and started to have symptoms on Sunday.

The remaining two cases were asymptomatic and detected through proactive screening and surveillance, MOH said. One was a 47-year-old Singaporean man who returned from the United States and the other, a 21-year-old Russian dependant's pass holder who arrived from Russia.

STAY-HOME NOTICES

All the cases were tested while serving their stay-home notices at dedicated facilities.

MOH said the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with a total of one case in the past week that was linked to a previous case. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

6 New case

29 Deaths

0 New cases in community

6 Discharged yesterday

6 Imported cases

20 In hospital

58297 Total cases

58173 Total recovered