5,400 jobs available in food sector since April

While the Covid-19 pandemic threatens to exact a heavy toll on the labour market, Singapore has still managed to drum up and offer some 5,400 jobs in the food services and food manufacturing sectors.

These positions have been available since April under the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package, and about two in five of them, or 2,070, are for professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs), it was revealed yesterday.

With its economy slowing and retrenchments starting to bite, Singapore has been squeezing jobs, attachments and training opportunities across various sectors to engage and reskill its workforce.

"Workers who have been reskilled not only get to keep their jobs, but also acquire new skills and take on higher-value tasks. There is also scope for them to earn higher wages when the economy improves," said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo, while sharing the sixth edition of her ministry's jobs situation report yesterday.

Past editions of the report, which started on Aug 11, have thrown up a total of 16,100 jobs and training opportunities in sectors such as precision engineering, infocommunication technology, manufacturing, and start-ups.

Some 2,430 individuals have already managed to grasp these jobs and other opportunities.

The impact on the food sector during the pandemic was "uneven", Mrs Teo said.

Food services were badly hit, especially during the circuit breaker.

On the other hand, food manufacturing companies that sold staple foods managed to do well.

Now jobs are available again, with about 2,070 PMET positions for roles such as food technologists, chefs, food and beverage services managers and business development managers.

The remaining 3,350 jobs included supervisors and general foremen for food processing, bakers, pastry and confectionery makers as well as salespersons in stores.

SALARY RANGE

Salaries can vary and while a manufacturing manager on the 75th percentile can earn $6,050, the median salary is around $2,850.

For bartenders and baristas, those on the 75th percentile earn $2,600 while the median salary is $2,150.

Apart from the jobs available in the two food-related sectors, Mrs Teo revealed there are around 540 company-hosted traineeships and attachments on offer, as well as 740 training opportunities.

Yesterday, Mrs Teo also said more than 1,800 people found jobs or underwent training in the food sector through Workforce Singapore's programmes between April and July this year.

Nearly 80 of them were mid-career individuals who entered the sector through career conversion programmes.

Mrs Teo said people may consider taking up jobs in the food sector, even if they have no previous experience in it, as long as they bring the right attitude.

Singapore is racing against the clock to create new jobs.

Labour market statistics published last week revealed that 11,350 people were retrenched in the first half of this year - the worst showing since the 2009 global financial crisis.