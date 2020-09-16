55-year-old man charged with Beach Road murder

The 55-year-old who allegedly killed an elderly man in Beach Road has been charged with murder.

Chng Hock Choon was charged yesterday morning with the murder of Mr Miskiman Maakip, 67, at a grass patch behind Block 5 Beach Road at about 3pm on Sunday.

Appearing in court via video link, Chng, who was dressed in a red polo shirt, asked the court what the charge was about.

After being told he was facing a capital charge for murder, he told the court through an interpreter that "the person" had stolen his money.

It was not clear if the person he was referring to was Mr Miskiman.

A police spokesman said on Monday that an elderly man was found motionless at the scene on Sunday, and was rushed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Chng was arrested and brought back to the scene the same day.

Speaking to The New Paper, Mr Miskiman's family said he was a happy-go-lucky man who liked roaming the estate.

Chng has been remanded for three weeks for psychiatric observation at the request of the prosecution and is expected to be back in court on Oct 6.

If convicted of murder, he faces the death penalty.