56 people honoured at Red Cross anniversary

Mr Aaron Lim Wei Xuan and Hannah Goh with their awards.

He has been volunteering with the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) for eight years. In September last year, Mr Aaron Lim Wei Xuan created the Disaster Surveillance Team (DST).

DST provides real-time updates on extreme weather events or crises that may need humanitarian assistance.

It plays a crucial role in the decision-making process on the method and purpose of deploying trained response teams.

Mr Lim, 21, a second-year nursing student at Nanyang Polytechnic, was among the 56 individuals and 20 community partners honoured at the SRC's 70th anniversary commemoration yesterday.

They were honoured for their contributions in time, skills and resources to further SRC's humanitarian mission.

The New Paper was presented with the Friend of Singapore Red Cross award.

Over his eight years of service with the SRC, Mr Lim has aided relief missions to Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar and Bangladesh.

His team was formed under SRC's International Services Department where he did his internship after graduating from the Institute of Technical Education College East.

Said Mr Lim: "I started DST using the resources created by a former intern and turned it into a team-based reporting system.

"I am humbled and honoured to receive the Commendation Award from the SRC."

DAD INSPIRED HER

Another recipient was Hannah Goh, 16, who received the President's Youth Award.

She follows in her father's footsteps. Mr Laurence Goh, 54, a lawyer, volunteers as a council member for the SRC.

Hannah joined the Red Cross Youth unit in Cedar Girls' Secondary School when she was in Secondary 1.

Now she chairs the unit.

"My biggest inspiration is my father. The stories he brought home about his time aiding relief missions overseas have made me want to do the same," she said.

Hannah is one of the three youngest recipients of the award this year.

In a speech yesterday, SRC chairman Tee Tua Ba, who received the Humanitarian Award, said: "My proudest moment has and will always be the SRC's ability to reach out and make a difference in the lives of the vulnerable, locally and abroad."

President Halimah Yacob, patron of SRC, was the guest of honour at the event held at the Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel.