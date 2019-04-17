58 people arrested in vice, illegal gambling raids

A total of 36 men and 22 women were arrested in two separate police operations.

The police have arrested a total of 58 people in two separate operations targeting vice and illegal gambling activities.

In a massive operation on Sunday, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and seven police land divisions raided multiple locations across Singapore.

Officers arrested 29 men and three women, aged between 39 and 79, for suspected involvement in illegal horse-betting activities.

About $12,500 in cash, mobile phones, pagers and betting records were seized during the raids, which were conducted at locations such as Jurong West, Chai Chee and Hougang.

In an operation from April 8 to 14, the police targeted massage establishments, vice and illegal gambling activities in Balestier Road, Upper Paya Lebar Road, Upper Thomson Road, MacPherson Road, Outram Road, Toa Payoh and Orchard.

Officers from Tanglin Police Division arrested 19 women and seven men, aged between 22 and 68, for immigration, gambling and criminal offences.

The operation uncovered 10 unlicensed massage establishments, and another two licensed massage establishments were found to have contravened licensing conditions.

TOUGH STANCE

In two news releases yesterday, the police said they will not tolerate those who flout the law.

"The police take a serious view of anyone found breaking the law and will continue to take a tough enforcement stance against such activities," said the statement.

They advised landlords and hotel owners to ensure vice activities are not conducted by their tenants. The public was also reminded to steer clear of illegal gambling activities.

Unlicensed brothel operators can be jailed for up to five years, or fined up to $10,000, or both.

Any person who knowingly lives on the earnings of the prostitution of another person can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $10,000.

Operators of unlicensed massage establishments are also liable to enhanced penalties.

Anyone who bets with a bookmaker can be jailed for up to six months, or fined up to $5,000, or both.