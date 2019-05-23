59 food poisoning cases at two welfare homes

Out of 59 gastroenteritis cases, 22 were from Angsana Home while 37 were from Banyan Home. Both homes are located in Pelangi Village, a social welfare complex in Buangkok.

Multiple food poisoning cases were reported at the Angsana Home and Banyan Home of Pelangi Village.

Fifty-nine people exhibited gastroenteritis symptoms over five days, from May 14 to 18.

As of noon on Monday, 22 cases from Angsana Home and 37 from Banyan Home were reported.

Of the six welfare homes under Pelangi Village, which provides care and rehabilitation for destitute persons, only these two have been affected.

IN-HOUSE KITCHEN

A joint statement by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said those affected had consumed food from the in-house kitchen of the homes.

Three of the 11 who were hospitalised have been discharged while the rest are reported to be in stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing and the in-house kitchen has been instructed to cease operations.

An Angsana Home resident, who wanted to be known only as Mr Lee, 44, told Chinese evening daily Shin Min Daily News that the home's food was prepared at Banyan Home and then sent over.

A staff member at a welfare home also told Shin Min: "Apart from the two homes involved, the other four welfare homes outsource their meal preparation to external food contractors and are not affected."