59 nabbed over vice, gambling activities

The police arrested a total of 59 people - 28 men and 31 women, aged between 20 and 88 - for vice and gambling related activities.

The six-day operation was conducted by Central Police Division, targeting vice and gambling activities along Eu Tong Sen Street, Tiong Bahru Road, Geylang Bahru, Rowell, Merchant Road, Temple Street, Smith Street, Jalan Bukit Merah, Jalan Sultan, Foch Road, Syed Alwi Road, Jalan Membina, Bencoolen Street, King George's Avenue, Jalan Besar and Middle Road.

During the operation, 15 women, aged between 26 and 57, were arrested for illegal prostitution. These women, who were residing in Singapore on Employment Passes and Short Term Visit Passes, were believed to operate from hotels, shop houses and rented apartments.

Additionally, 27 men and 16 women, aged between 20 and 88, were arrested for offences under the Remote Gambling Act. Cash amounting to over $5,300 was also seized.

A 24-year-old man was also arrested for immigration-related offences.

Investigations are ongoing.

Unlicensed brothel operators can be given a maximum fine of $10,000, up to five years' imprisonment, or both.

Any person who knowingly lives wholly or in part on the earnings of the prostitution of another person can be jailed up to five years and fined up to $10,000.

Anyone convicted for the offence of being the owner or occupier and using the place as a common gaming house shall be liable to a fine of not less than $5,000 and not more than $50,000 and imprisonment not exceeding three years.

Any person caught gaming in a common gaming house shall be liable to a fine not exceeding $5,000 or imprisonment not exceeding 6 months or both.