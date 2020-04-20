596 new infections and five new clusters here

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 596 new Covid-19 infections and five new clusters yesterday.

Out of the 566 cases involving work permit holders, 544 live in foreign worker dormitories while 22 live outside of such facilities.

Of the 30 new cases in the community announced yesterday, 25 are Singaporeans or permanent residents, while five are work pass holders.

Among the Singaporeans is a one-year-old girl and an 81-year-old man.

The total number of infections here now stands at 6,588. Singapore currently has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South-east Asia, overtaking Indonesia at 6,575 and the Philippines at 6,259.

Two of the five new clusters revealed yesterday were foreign worker dormitories.

Woodlands Lodge 1, in Woodlands Industrial Park, now has 12 cases linked to it while Changi Lodge 2, in Tanah Merah Coast Road, has 21 cases linked to it.

Both are purpose-built dorms.

The three other new clusters are at 51 Paya Ubi Industrial Park with 17 cases, 17 Jalan Besut with seven cases, and Sembawang Shipyard in Tagore Lane also with seven cases.

The largest cluster continues to be the S11 Dormitory @ Punggol, which now has 1,508 linked cases.

There were no imported cases yesterday, and 68 per cent of the new cases are linked to known clusters, while the rest are pending contact tracing.

MOH also gave an update on Case 4,556, which was announced last Friday. The 32-year-old Singaporean woman is a nurse at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) and reported having symptoms last Monday.

She went to work before testing positive last Friday and is now warded at KTPH.

With 26 more cases discharged yesterday, a total of 768 cases have fully recovered.

Most of the 2,921 cases still in hospital are stable or improving, but 22 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

The remaining 2,888 cases who are clinically well but still test positive are being isolated and cared for at community facilities.

