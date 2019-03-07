6 more polyclinics to open by 2023

In a bid to boost Singapore's primary care infrastructure, six new polyclinics will open by 2023, with another four to six more opening by 2030.

The additions will bring the number of polyclinics from the current 20 to around 30 by 2030, said Dr Lam Pin Min, Senior Minister of State for Health, during the debate on his ministry's budget yesterday.

The polyclinics to be completed by 2023 are in Bukit Panjang, Eunos, Kallang, Khatib, Sembawang and Tampines North, while those in Serangoon and Tengah will be ready by 2025.

The locations of the remaining polyclinics have yet to be finalised.

The Ministry of Health will also continue to redevelop existing polyclinics to meet anticipated demand.

The redeveloped Ang Mo Kio and Yishun polyclinics opened last year, while Pasir Ris Polyclinic is being redeveloped now as part of the Integrated Transport Hub and will be more user-friendly with barrier-free access.

- THE STRAITS TIMES

FOR MORE PARLIAMENT,

SEE PAGE 8