6 nabbed over fake luxury goods worth $80k

Four women and two men who allegedly sold counterfeit luxury goods and apparel at Far East Plaza were arrested on Sunday.

This came after police conducted raids on seven retail outlets at the shopping centre.

More than 500 pieces of trademark-infringing goods with an estimated street value of about $80,000 were seized during the 16-hour operation by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department.

The goods seized included footwear, watches, bags, caps and accessories.

Investigations are ongoing. If convicted of selling or distributing goods with falsely applied trademarks, the six suspects, aged between 26 and 54, can be fined up to $100,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.

In a statement on Tuesday, the police said it takes a serious view of intellectual property right infringements.

They said: "Distribution and sale of counterfeit goods are serious offences and the police will not hesitate to take tough action against perpetrators who profit at the expense of legitimate businesses and consumers."

VANDALISM

In a separate case, four teenagers were arrested on Monday and Tuesday for allegedly spraying graffiti on the wall of a rooftop garden at a multi-storey carpark in Boon Lay.

Police were alerted to a case of vandalism at the Block 183 Boon Lay Avenue carpark at about 4.45pm on July 8.

The four boys, aged 13 and 14, were identified by officers from Jurong Police Division through ground inquiries and with the help of police camera images.

Those convicted of vandalism can be fined up to $2,000, or jailed for up to three years, and will also receive between three and eight strokes of the cane.