6 SAF servicemen charged in military court over 2018 death of NSF

Six Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) servicemen were charged in military court yesterday over the death of full-time national serviceman (NSF) Dave Lee in 2018, said the Ministry of Defence (Mindef).

In response to media queries, Mindef said the police had referred the six servicemen to the ministry for investigation into potential breaches of military law surrounding the events in relation to Corporal First Class (CFC) Lee's death.

They were charged after the SAF's Special Investigation Branch had completed its investigation.

First Sergeant Chia Zhi Xuan, 25, faced one charge of disobedience of general orders under Section 21 of the SAF Act. The regular serviceman was the conducting officer for a training run held a day before the fast march that CFC Lee participated in.

CFC Lee, 19, suffered heatstroke after completing the fast march at Bedok Camp on April 18, 2018.

Chia had made unauthorised deviations to the run's lesson plans, said Mindef.

Another regular, Second Sergeant Koh Ren Zhong, 26, who was the safety officer for the fast march, faced one charge of committing a negligent act endangering life under Section 41(b) of the SAF Act.

Three operationally ready national servicemen (NSmen) section commanders who meted out unauthorised punishment the day before the fast march each faced three charges - two charges of disobeying of general orders, and one charge of abuse of authority.

They are Third Sergeant (NS) Chng Pheng Heng, 22; Third Sergeant (NS) Jonas Ang Kai Jie, 24; and Third Sergeant (NS) Yep Ren Jie, 22.

The medic for the fast march, also an NSman, Corporal (NS) Tan Jin Yang, 24, faced two charges of committing negligent acts endangering life under Section 41(b) of the SAF Act.

CFC Lee, a guardsman from the 1st Battalion Singapore Guards, died on April 30, about two weeks after he was admitted to Changi General Hospital.

Yesterday's proceedings came after the captain who was the march's supervising officer, Tan Baoshu, was charged in the State Courts in October 2018 and was given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal last month.

Tan, 33, died last week after he was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer.

He had been charged with causing the death by performing a rash act, including failing to evacuate the victim in a timely manner, and accused of disallowing the necessary treatment that CFC Lee needed.