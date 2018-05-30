6 weeks' jail for Bangladeshi who showed porn to children

A boy and girl, while on a camping trip with friends and family, were walking around Sembawang Park when they noticed a man following them.

Basar Abdul tried to befriend them, then went on to show both 12-year-olds a pornographic video on his mobile phone.

Yesterday, the 30-year-old Bangladeshi national was sentenced to six weeks' jail on two counts of exhibiting an obscene video to a person under the age of 21. His victims cannot be named due to a gag order.

The court heard that the youngsters were walking around with the boy's siblings just after midnight on April 29 when they noticed Basar following them.

They told him that they did not want to befriend a stranger but Basar continued to pester them, following them to a playground.

He asked the girl if she wanted to watch a movie, before showing her the porn video. He also showed the video to the boy.

The children promptly left and told the boy's father about the incident. The father found Basar and discovered a pornographic video on his phone. He then called the police who arrested Basar.

In court, Basar pleaded for mercy through an interpreter: "I'm very sorry, I made a mistake. I promise I'll never commit any offence in the future. Please give me a chance."

But District Judge Ng Peng Hong called him "highly culpable" in his attempts to "influence other people into pornographic material".

Basar's sentence will be backdated to April 30. For every count, he could face one year in jail, or fined or both.