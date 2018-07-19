6 years' corrective training for man who slashed friend's face

A recalcitrant offender was given his second stint of corrective training yesterday after slashing a drinking buddy with a penknife and causing permanent facial scarring.

Murthi Krishna, now 61, must spend six years behind bars after pleading guilty last month to one count of causing grievous hurt with a weapon and two drug- related charges.

Corrective training is a prison regime for repeat offenders without the usual one-third remission for good behaviour.

On July 18 last year, Murthi went to Mr Saktivel Arumugam Kuppusamy's Redhill Close flat and they drank alcohol with two friends.

Murthi and Mr Saktivel, 60, got into a drunken punch-up around 8pm. Murthi then slashed Mr Saktivel's face, chest and upper limbs before fleeing.

After the attack, Murthi washed the blood from his hands and joined other friends for another drinking session.