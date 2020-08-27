60 new infections, including 10 imported cases

A 76-year-old man was among 10 imported Covid-19 cases announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

The permanent resident had returned to Singapore from India on Aug 14 and was confirmed positive on Tuesday.

The other imported cases were two Singaporeans, two permanent residents, two work pass holders, two dependant's pass holders and one long-term visit pass holder.

All of them had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

They were among 60 new coronavirus cases confirmed by the MOH yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 56,495.

Of these, 47 are migrant workers living in dormitories. The remaining three comprise one Singaporean and two work permit holders.

Block 4A Jalan Batu Hawker Centre in Katong was added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious. MOH said there were 10 visits to the hawker centre recorded between Aug 14 and 23.

The ministry provides the list of locations and the times that infectious Covid-19 patients have visited for at least 30 minutes to get those who were at these places at specific periods to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on MOH's website.

Close contacts would already have been notified and MOH has said there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if needed.

The number of new cases in the community has remained stable at an average of two cases per day in the past two weeks. The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of one case per day over the same period.

With 155 cases discharged yesterday, 54,956 patients have recovered from the disease. A total of 65 patients remain in hospital, while 1,432 are recuperating in community facilities.

By the numbers

60 New cases

3 New cases in community

10 Imported cases

56,495 Total cases

27 Deaths

155 Discharged yesterday

54,956 Total recovered

65 Total in hospital