632 cases new infections in Singapore with 9 new clusters

There were 632 more cases, including a Singaporean nurse, and nine new clusters of coronavirus infections recorded by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

All but 12 of the new cases are work permit holders, 605 living in dormitories and 15 outside of such facilities.

Eight of the remaining are Singaporeans and permanent residents, and four work pass holders.

The total number of infections in Singapore now stands at 19,410.

The 20-year-old nurse had gone to work at the community care facility at Singapore Expo, prior to hospital admission.

He tested positive for the virus yesterday and is now warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

A female healthcare volunteer at the facility at the Expo had been diagnosed with the infection on Monday.

MOH also reported that case 16,370, a 44-year-old Bangladeshi national, died yesterday.

He had been admitted to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital on April 29 for a heart attack but had also tested positive for the virus on the same day.

The cause of death is acute myocardial infarction, said MOH.

One of the new clusters is a construction site at Clementi N2C3 with links to 27 previous cases.

Another, at 100A Central Boulevard, now has seven infections while 60 Benoi Road has been linked to 16 cases.

The remaining six new clusters are all in industrial zones.

The cluster at 1 North Coast Drive has 11 cases while 31 Sungei Kadut Loop has eight.

There are six cases linked to 9 Tech Park Cresent, 80 Tuas Avenue 1 is tied to 16 cases and 15 Tuas View Close now has 11.

Of the new cases, 97 per cent are linked to known clusters, while the rest are pending contact tracing.

MOH reported yesterday that the number of unlinked cases in the community has fallen, from an average of 10 a day in the week before, to an average of five a day in the past week.

There were 62 more cases discharged from hospital yesterday, making it a total of 1,519 who have recovered.

Of the 1,584 cases still in hospital, 24 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, 16,289 patients who have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

There have been 18 fatalities from complications due to the virus.

By the numbers

632 New cases

18 Deaths

12 New cases in community

1519 Total discharged

19410 Total cases

1584 Total in hospital

62 Discharged yesterday

24 In intensive care unit