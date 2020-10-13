64-year-old man is 28th Covid-19 fatality in Singapore

A 64-year-old man, who had a history of hypertension, has died from complications due to Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday. The permanent resident is the 28th patient to die from the virus here.

He had been working in India since December last year and was placed on stay-home notice when he returned to Singapore on Sept 23. He was confirmed to have the coronavirus infection on Oct 4.

Singapore General Hospital has reached out to his family and is extending assistance to them.

There were four new cases yesterday - the lowest daily count since March 4, when two cases were reported.

They included one community case, who is a family member of a previously confirmed case, said MOH.

She had been identified as a contact of two other cases and placed on quarantine earlier.

All three cases arrived from India on Sept 16 and were placed on stay-home notice at a dedicated facility.

There were two imported cases, comprising one permanent resident who returned from the Philippines and one work pass holder who arrived from India and the United Arab Emirates. They had both been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore and were tested even though they were asymptomatic.

A migrant worker living in a dormitory made up the remaining case confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 57,880.

He had been identified earlier as a contact of previous cases and quarantined to prevent further transmission. He was tested during quarantine to determine his status, even though he was asymptomatic.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from an average of one case a day in the week before to an average of fewer than one per day in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased from an average of fewer than one case a day in the week before to none in the past week.

With 23 cases discharged yesterday, 57,713 patients have fully recovered from the disease .- THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

4

New cases

1

New cases in community

2

Imported cases

57,880

Total cases

28

Deaths

23

Discharged yesterday

48

In hospital

57,713

Total recovered