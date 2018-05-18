64kg e-scooter among 10 PMDs seized in LTA operation

The 64kg e-scooter seized during the two-night operation in the north-eastern and western parts of Singapore.

Ten electric scooters and electric bicycles were seized by the authorities in a two-night operation earlier this week.

Among the personal mobility devices (PMDs) seized was an electric scooter weighing slightly more than 64kg - more than three times the permitted weight - the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in Facebook post on Wednesday night.

The enforcement operation against errant riders was carried out by the LTA's Active Mobility Enforcement Officers and the Traffic Police on Monday and Tuesday.

It covered the north-eastern and western parts of Singapore and included Hougang Avenue 4, Boon Lay Way and Lakeside Road.

In total, 10 PMD and power-assisted bicycle users were caught for riding non-complaint devices, such as those that were overweight.

Their devices were seized under new laws, which state that these should weigh a maximum of 20kg and have a maximum width of 70cm and a maximum motorised speed of 25kmh.

All power-assisted bicycles must have an LTA approval seal and a valid registration plate.

New laws regulating the sale and use of bicycles, PMDs and power-assisted bicycles kicked in on May 1.

They cover offences such as the use of non-compliant devices, riding on the wrong paths, speeding and reckless riding.

Offenders may face a jail term of up to six months and a $10,000 fine.- NG HUIWEN