66 arrested in more than 10 police raids islandwide

The police arrested 61 men and five women, aged between 17 and 63, in simultaneous raids across Singapore on Wednesday.

An organised criminal group (OCG) or syndicate was crippled after 66 members were arrested by the police in raids conducted across Singapore on Wednesday.

In a police statement that day, they said 61 men and five women were arrested for their suspected involvement in gang-related activities, operating of illegal gambling dens, and other criminal activities.

The suspects, aged between 17 and 63, were arrested in a large-scale operation against a suspected OCG.

During the operation, cash amounting to almost $429,000, jewellery, watches, mobile phones and gambling paraphernalia were seized.

The suspects also had their bank accounts frozen by the police.

Simultaneous raids were carried out at more than 10 locations including Geylang, Sengkang, Bedok and Ang Mo Kio.

The raids were conducted by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Police Intelligence Department, Special Operations Command, Bedok Police Division, Clementi Police Division and Tanglin Police Division.

Investigations are ongoing for offences under the Organised Crime Act 2015, Common Gaming Houses Act and Societies Act.

A police spokesman told The New Paper 19 of the suspects were charged in court with various offences yesterday.

In Wednesday's police statement, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigation and Intelligence) and Director of the Criminal Investigation Department, Florence Chua, said: "OCGs are involved in serious criminal activities and can pose a threat to Singapore's safety and security. This operation was conducted as part of Police's ongoing efforts to disrupt and dismantle OCGs."