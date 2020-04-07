66 more Covid-19 cases, including two-year-old from AMK pre-school

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 66 new infections yesterday - 65 locally transmitted and one imported.

Of the local infections, 35 were linked to existing clusters while contact tracing is ongoing for the remaining 30 cases.

While the number of infections was an improvement from Sunday's record 120 cases, two new clusters were identified.

Three previously confirmed cases (Cases 880, 1,190 and 1,241) have been linked to a new cluster at Kranji Lodge at 12 Kranji Road. The other new cluster is Little Gems Pre-school at 3 Ang Mo Kio Street 62, which had one new case, bringing the total to three infections there.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development said in a statement last night that a two-year-old child has tested positive for Covid-19. The girl had cleared health checks on Friday but developed symptoms the following day.

The other two cases at the centre were a teacher and relief teacher, who were both last at the pre-school on March 31. All children and staff at the centre have been placed on a leave of absence or home quarantine.

Foreign worker dormitories continued to see a rise in infections, with 25 new cases linked to the cluster at S11 Dormitory at Punggol in Seletar North Link, which has 88 cases now.

Westlite Toh Guan dormitory in Jurong East saw one more case, bringing its total to 29.

Both dormitories were placed under isolation on Sunday, with around 20,000 foreign workers in quarantine.

Six other foreign worker dormitory clusters saw a rise in new cases - Toh Guan Dormitory (6 cases), Sungei Tengah Lodge (2 cases), a dorm at 55 Sungei Kadut Loop (one case), Tampines Dormitory (four cases) and Cochrane Lodge II (one case).

The cluster at Mustafa Centre saw 12 new cases, bringing the total there to 40.

One new case was linked to the cluster at Ce La Vi, a rooftop bar at Marina Bay Sands, now with five infections.

Further investigation uncovered a link between the PCF Sparkletots pre-school at Fengshan Block 126 cluster to a family member of Case 601.

Investigations showed that Case 566 had travelled to Malaysia on March 4 and was likely infected there, MOH said in a statement.

She then transmitted the infection to other family members, including Case 601. The rest of the affected pre-school staff members likely became infected by Case 601 through a meeting.

There were 24 cases discharged yesterday, bringing the total number of patients who have recovered to 344.

Of the 571 patients still in hospital, 25 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

There are 454 cases who are clinically well but still test positive for the coronavirus and are isolated in private hospitals and community facilities.

