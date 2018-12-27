66-year-old man killed in hit-and-run accident on Christmas morning

On Christmas morning, the Tan family were hit by tragedy when their 66-year-old father died in a hit-and-run accident along Yishun Avenue 1 towards Lentor Avenue.

Mr Tan Teck Heng, a contractor, was cycling to the market to buy breakfast and groceries for his family when he was hit by a car. He was taken unconscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

He is survived by four children and six grandchildren.

The police said at about 7am they were notified of the accident involving a car and a cyclist.

The New Paper understands that a 26-year-old driver turned himself in later the same day.

Investigations are ongoing.

Mr Tan's eldest daughter, Ms Evelyn Tan, 43, has appealed for witnesses to come forward because "we want to know what happened".

She said: "We are sincerely grateful to the people who stopped and helped my father and who called the ambulance, we are really thankful."

DAILY BIKE RIDES

She said her father would go cycling almost every morning and buy food for the family on his way home.

She described him as an active man, who was part of a large community of cyclists.

At the wake at 311 Yishun Ring Road, she choked back tears as she said: "When I saw my father at the hospital this morning, there was a bruise on the left side of his face, and he was bleeding from his left ear.

"There were also (blood) stains on the bed."

She added: "The gold watch that he wore was found several metres from the accident site."

Ms Tan said her mother and father were close. As her mother's asthma had got worse in recent years, he had taken over cooking and grocery shopping.

She said: "My mother was reliant on him, and they would go everywhere together whenever they could. She is very upset.

"He really looked after her."

She hopes that those who knew him would come to the wake to pay their last respects.

She said her father used to live at Old Nee Soon and was known by several nicknames, including Ah Heng, Botak, or Ti-Ji.

Ms Tan said her family do not wish to see or hear from the driver or his family.

She said: "There is no point, we just want to be left in peace, they cannot bring back my father."