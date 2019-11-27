$66,000 worth of illegal e-vapes, accessories seized

The suspect made online orders of e-vaporisers from overseas and declared them as electronic and facial products.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) have seized 189 sets of electronic vaporisers (e-vaporisers) and 4,703 accessories worth about $66,000 from a suspected peddler.

In a press release yesterday, the ICA and HSA said that on Nov 7, ICA officers at Changi Airfreight Centre alerted HSA when they detected a consignment of parcels containing e-vaporisers and related accessories.

Eight of the parcels containing 24 sets of e-vaporisers and 1,209 related accessories were addressed to the same addressee.

The HSA then visited the addressee's storage premises and seized an additional five sets of e-vaporisers and 3,194 accessories.

The man, 28, had made online orders of e-vaporisers from overseas and declared them as electronic and facial products to evade the law.

On Nov 13, HSA was alerted to yet another suspicious consignment at Changi Airfreight Centre. Seven of the parcels were addressed to the same suspect. They contained 160 sets of e-vaporisers and 300 accessories.

The suspect is assisting HSA in investigations.

Offenders can be fined up to $10,000 or jailed for up to six months or both for the first offence.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to $20,000 or jailed for up to 12 months or both.

Anyone caught using, buying or possessing e-vaporisers can also be fined up to $2,000, HSA added.

Members of the public who have information on illegal activities involving e-vaporisers can contact the Tobacco Regulation Branch on 6684-2036 or 6684-2037.