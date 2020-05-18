682 new infections, including four Singaporeans, one new cluster found

A total of 682 Covid-19 cases were confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total count to 28,038.

Among the new cases announced were four Singaporeans, including a 24-year-old man working at CDPL Tuas dormitory, which has been linked to 452 cases.

A 93-year-old Singaporean woman, who has yet to be linked to any existing clusters, was also among the new cases.

The Ministry of Health identified one new cluster at 9 Sungei Kadut Avenue, which is linked to 13 earlier confirmed cases.

Yesterday's new cases included four work permit holders who do not live in worker dormitories and one work pass holder. Two of the work permit holders are flatmates who had been identified as contacts of an earlier confirmed case and placed on quarantine since April 29.

They were confirmed infected when they were tested at the end of their quarantine period. The remaining 673 cases are workers living in dormitories.

There were no new imported cases.

A total of 998 cases were discharged on Sunday, continuing the recent trend of around 1,000 patients discharged each day. The number of unlinked cases in the community has decreased in the past week, from an average of three cases a day in the week before to an average of two a day in the week ending May 16.

The number of new cases in the community has decreased, from an average of eight a day in the week before, to an average of three a day in the past week.

The number of cases among work permit holders residing outside dormitories has also dipped, from an average of five cases a day in the week before to an average of two a day in the past week.

To date, 9,340 people have recovered from Covid-19. A total of 1,210 patients remain in hospital. Of these, 16 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

A further 17,466 cases are isolated and being cared for at community facilities, with only mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

So far, 22 people have died from complications from Covid-19. Nine others who tested positive died from other causes.

