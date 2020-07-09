7 dorms cleared of virus patients; man, 69, dies after infection

Seven worker dormitories have been cleared of patients who test positive for Covid-19, and now house only recovered individuals and those who have recently tested negative for the virus.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday the inter-agency task force has been clearing dormitories through aggressive testing of migrant workers residing in dormitories.

The seven dormitories, which are also now closed clusters, are at Tuas South Street 12, 109 Ubi Avenue 4, 11 Defu Lane 1, 12 Kwong Min Road, 18 Woodlands Industrial Park E1, 55 Genting Lane and 6 Tuas View Square.

MOH also said a 69-year-old Singaporean man, who had a history of medical problems including diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney disease, died on Tuesday and was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection.

The preliminary cause of death is cardio-respiratory failure, pending further investigations by the coroner.

He was found unresponsive at his home and taken to Sengkang General Hospital's emergency department on Tuesday, when he was confirmed to have the virus.

He is Singapore's 13th case of a patient who tested positive for the coronavirus but died from other causes.

Yesterday, MOH added Penang Culture, Don Don Donki at Jem and the Singtel outlet in Jurong Point to its list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

Of the nine cases in the community announced yesterday, three are linked to previous cases or clusters while six are currently unlinked.

There were three imported Covid-19 cases.

They are two Indian nationals who are dependant's pass holders and had returned from India on June 26, and a Singaporean who had returned from the Philippines on June 26.

All three were placed on 14-day stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore and tested while serving the notices.

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the remaining 146 cases, taking Singapore's total to 45,298.

The MOH also announced a new cluster at a dormitory at 12 Kian Teck Crescent.

By the numbers

158 New cases

26 Death

9 New cases in community

41310 Total recovered

45298 Total cases

215 Total in hospital

321 Discharged yesterday

1 In intensive care unit