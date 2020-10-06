7 new cases, with one in the community and one imported

A Sheng Siong outlet in Tanglin Halt was visited by an infectious Covid-19 patient on Sept 27 between 6.05pm and 6.35pm, said the Health Ministry (MOH) yesterday.

It provides a list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times they were there so that people who were there at the same time can monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on the gov.sg website.

MOH has said close contacts would already have been notified and there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if necessary.

Meanwhile, one new case in the community was announced yesterday. The 15-year-old girl, an Indian national, had been identified as a contact of a previously confirmed case who is her household member, and was placed on quarantine last Saturday.

She developed symptoms on Sunday, was tested, and taken to hospital when her test result came back positive the same day.

She is a student at a private school, and was last in school on Friday, before she showed symptoms.

MOH did not specify the school she attended.

There was also one imported case.

The 50-year-old permanent resident arrived in Singapore from India and tested positive on Sunday. He did not show symptoms when he was tested, said MOH.

He was on a 14-day stay-home notice and was tested while at a dedicated facility.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining five of the seven new patients announced yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 57,819. The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has increased from less than one case two weeks ago to one case in the past week.

However, the number of unlinked cases in the community has remained stable at an average of less than one case a day over the past two weeks.

With 22 cases discharged yesterday, 57,582 patients have recovered from the disease. A total of 42 patients remained in hospital yesterday, with none in intensive care, while 153 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

By the numbers

7 New cases

27 Deaths

1 New case in community

22 Discharged yesterday

1 Imported case

42 In hospital

57819 Total cases

57582 Total recovered