7 people arrested for allegedly stealing vouchers from letterboxes

Police officers escorting suspects at the crime scene to identify letterboxes from which the vouchers were allegedly stolen.

Seven people have been arrested for allegedly stealing Budget 2020 grocery vouchers from Housing Board letterboxes.

In a release yesterday, the police said they arrested three women and four men aged between 23 and 54.

The first arrest on Sunday was a 37-year-old woman who allegedly stole the vouchers from a block at Lorong 7 Toa Payoh.

On Wednesday, another five people were arrested.

These included a 24-year-old man and 23-year-old woman who allegedly stole the vouchers at a block at Tampines Street 86.

Another pair, a 41-year-old man and 44-year-old woman, were arrested on the same day for allegedly stealing the vouchers at a block in Marsiling Road.

The fifth person arrested on Wednesday was a 54-year-old man who allegedly stole the vouchers at a block at Telok Blangah Rise.

Yesterday, another 54-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing vouchers at a block at Holland Close.

Investigations are ongoing against all the suspects, except for the two youth who will be charged in court today.

The police said the theft cases are believed to be unrelated and opportunistic in nature. They added that there have been similar reports in other estates, and efforts are being intensified to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The vouchers are the first batch given out to Singaporeans aged 21 and above who live in one-room or two-room HDB flats and do not own more than one property.

Each eligible individual is getting $150 worth sent to them via registered mail this month.

Many have questioned the mailing of the vouchers as opposed to physical collection in light of the reported thefts this week.

But the authorities have explained that the vouchers are mailed for convenience of recipients and to prevent crowding because of Covid-19.

The second batch of vouchers, worth another $150, are expected to be given out in early December.

Those who suspect their vouchers have been stolen should make a police report immediately and contact the Grocery Voucher hotline at 1800-2222-888 to have them voided and replaced.

Offenders convicted of theft may be jailed for up to three years, or fined, or both.