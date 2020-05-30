7 people to be charged for flouting safe distancing rules at Robertson Quay

The police patrolling the park connector along Robertson Quay on May 17, the day when the Urban Redevelopment Authority banned the sale of take-away alcohol at 10 establishments in the area.

Six men and one woman, aged between 30 and 52, will be charged in court on Tuesday (June 2) for breaching safe distancing measures at Robertson Quay earlier this month.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said in a media release on Saturday that the seven people will be charged for contravention of the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

On May 16, photos of crowds along Robertson Quay had circulated on social media, showing people failing to stay at least 1m from one another in the riverside dining enclave.

Most of the people pictured were not wearing masks, while some had their masks lowered as they spoke to one another.

On May 17, the URA issued directions to about 10 Robertson Quay restaurants to cease the sale of takeaway alcohol with immediate effect, as the takeaway sales had contributed to more individuals gathering in the area.

Thanking the URA and police for pursuing the violations, Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli wrote on his Facebook page: "We take such breaches very seriously and will not hesitate to take action."

A URA spokesman added: "We urge both the public and business operators to continue to play their part in adhering to the safe distancing measures that have been put in place. Let us all do our part to curb the spread of Covid-19."