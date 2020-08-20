7-year-old girl among 6 imported cases; 293 people swabbed after KTV visit

There were 93 new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 56,031.

A seven-year-old girl was among six imported Covid-19 patients.

The Indian national is a dependant's pass holder and arrived in Singapore from India on Aug 10.

In a statement yesterday, the Health Ministry said it has contacted and facilitated testing for 321 people who had visited Jewel Music Box KTV at HomeTeamNS Khatib on Aug 1 and Aug 2.

The tests were a precautionary measure following the detection of three cases that had visited the KTV on those dates, even though the risk of infection for visitors was assessed as low.

The ministry said 293 people had been swabbed so far and 193 results came back negative.

The negative results included four individuals who had reported acute respiratory infection symptoms and were sent to hospital for further medical assessment.

There are 100 swabs pending results, and the ministry is facilitating testing for the 28 people who have yet to be swabbed.

Among the other imported cases are two Singaporean women aged 44 and 32. The 44-year-old arrived here from India on Aug 7, while the 32-year-old arrived from the United Arab Emirates on Aug 8.

They were asymptomatic and tested positive for the virus between Tuesday and yesterday.

The other imported cases are a Vietnamese student pass holder, an Indian national and a Chinese work permit holder.

They had all tested positive between Tuesday and yesterday.

All six imported patients were placed on 14-day stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore and are serving their notices at dedicated facilities. They have been tested.

The two community cases reported yesterday are two work permit holders who are Indian nationals. One of the cases is unlinked.

By the numbers

93

New cases

2

New case in community

6

Imported cases

56,031

Total cases

27

Deaths

277

Discharged yesterday

52,795

Total recovered

87

Total in hospital