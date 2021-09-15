755 infections reported in community, the highest in more than a year

There were 755 new cases reported in the community yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily update. This is the highest in more than a year.

There were also 77 cases among dormitory residents and five imported ones, bringing the total to 837 new Covid-19 cases.

A new cluster with 10 cases has also surfaced at All Saints Home in Jurong East. Nine are residents and one is an employee.

All staff on the affected level have been tested, said MOH.

A dormitory in 11 Tuas Avenue 10 was also identified as a new cluster, with a total of 21 cases.

Of the new cases, 19 were quarantined earlier.

The cluster at Avery Lodge dormitory also saw 16 new infections, bringing its total to 82 cases.

MOH said that residents have been placed on movement restriction order and are being tested.

The total number of infections in Singapore now stands at 73,131.

Of the local cases yesterday, 231 are seniors above 60 years old.

One case was added to the cluster at Ren Ci nursing home, taking its total to 29 cases.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Ren Ci said all 20 residents who were tested positive have been transferred to various hospitals for closer monitoring.

It has also provided N95 masks for all of the care staff in the nursing home in Bukit Batok Street 52.

MOH had announced on Sunday that all visits to residential care homes will be suspended for four weeks until Oct 11.

Another 15 cases were added to the Chinatown Complex cluster, bringing the total there to 126 cases.

They include 89 stallholders and assistants, as well as five cleaners and safe distancing ambassadors.

Thirty-two are household contacts of workers.

The complex has been closed to the public since Sunday.

Eleven cases were also added to the cluster at the construction site at 30 Sunview Way, which now has 170 infections.

There are currently 809 patients in hospital, including 75 cases in need of oxygen supplementation and nine in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Of the cases requiring oxygen supplementation, 59 are seniors above 60 years old.

There were also nine new cases added to the clusters linked to staff at three bus interchanges in Toa Payoh, Tampines and Boon Lay.

The total number of cases at these interchanges is 520. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

837

New cases

755

In community

5

Imported

58

Deaths

809

In hospital

73,131

Total cases