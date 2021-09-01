79 new unlinked infections; bus interchange clusters grow to 276 cases

The Covid-19 clusters at eight bus interchanges now have a total of 276 cases, including 26 new cases reported yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its nightly update.

The Boon Lay Bus Interchange cluster had the sharpest increase with 13 new cases, making a total of 50.

The cluster at Toa Payoh Bus Interchange had a total of 85 cases, the highest number of cases linked to a bus interchange here.

Meanwhile, the Bugis Junction mall cluster had 11 new cases, bringing its total to 222.

And the cluster at North Coast Lodge had 15 new cases, making a total of 166 cases linked to the dormitory.

There were also 79 unlinked cases reported yesterday, the highest recorded here in a day so far. Two new clusters linked to two individuals were also reported, with seven cases in total.

And the Institute of Mental Health cluster saw two new cases reported, giving it a total of eight cases.

MOH said there are now 70 active Covid-19 clusters, each with between three and 1,151 infections.

In all, 156 new locally transmitted cases and five imported cases were reported yesterday, making it a total of 161 cases here. The new cases bring Singapore's total to 67,620.

The number of new cases in the community has increased from 290 cases in the week before to 771 cases in the past week. The number of unlinked cases increased from 105 to 198 cases over the same period.

Currently, 463 patients are hospitalised, including 19 people who require oxygen supplementation and five in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Eight of the 19 who need oxygen supplementation are fully vaccinated.

MOH said that over the last 28 days, 8.3 per cent of unvaccinated Covid-19 patients here became severely ill or died, while the proportion of fully vaccinated Covid-19 patients who became severely ill or died is 1.2 per cent. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

161 New cases

77 Community, linked

79 Community, unlinked

5 Imported

70 Open clusters

463 In hospital

55 Deaths

67620 Total cases