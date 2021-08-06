79-year-old unvaccinated man dies from Covid-19 complications

A 79-year-old Singaporean man died from complications due to Covid-19 on Wednesday.

He went to Sengkang General Hospital earlier that day with shortness of breath and low blood pressure and tested positive for the coronavirus.

He had not been vaccinated and had a history of heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertension, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in an update yesterday.

This is Singapore's third death from the virus in four days, bringing the total number of deaths here from Covid-19 complications to 40.

On Monday, a 58-year-old woman who was also unvaccinated died from the virus.

On Sunday, a 34-year-old Ukrainian crewman who arrived in Singapore on board a vessel on July 28 died from Covid-19 complications.

MOH yesterday said there were 10 new clusters and a total of 122 active ones.

PORT CLUSTER

Twelve more cases have been added to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster, bringing its case total to 1,127. It is the largest open cluster in Singapore so far.

There were 96 new locally transmitted cases reported yesterday.

Of these, 38 were linked to previous cases and were already quarantined, while another 20 linked cases were not in quarantine when detected.

The remaining 38 were new unlinked cases.

Two of the locally transmitted cases are seniors aged above 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and at risk of serious illness.

There were also two imported cases that have been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

One was detected on arrival in Singapore, while the other tested positive for the virus during SHN or isolation.

MOH said that there are 577 hospitalised cases now. Of these, 40 are serious cases requiring oxygen supplementation, while eight are in critical condition in the intensive care unit. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

98 New cases

58 Community, linked

38 Community, unlinked

2 Imported

40 Deaths

577 In hospital

122 Open clusters

65,508 Total cases