8 F&B outlets to close for breaches, 26 others and 51 people fined

Meltz Resto-Bar (above) at Race Course Road committed breaches of safe management measures on Dec 31, while Club V5 Tycoon in Ming Arcade allowed patrons to consume alcohol at 11.15pm the same evening.

The merrymaking and feasting during the year-end festive period have resulted in the closure of eight food and beverage (F&B) outlets, while 26 others and 51 people were fined for Covid-19 safety breaches, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) yesterday.

Among those ordered to close was Meltz Resto-Bar at 24 Race Course Road, for allowing a group of 10 people to sit together on Dec 31 at 9.25pm, said MSE. It also did not conduct temperature screening and implement SafeEntry for patrons.

On the same night, Club V5 Tycoon in Ming Arcade at 21 Cuscaden Road allowed customers to consume alcohol at 11.15pm, past the cut-off time for alcohol consumption of 10.30pm.

The Singapore Tourism Board issued an order for both operators to close their outlets for 10 days from Jan 1.

Three F&B outlets that were fined $1,000 each are Club Lux at Orchard Plaza , Epiphyte at 47 Neil Road and The Connoisseur Concerto at International Building.

They had committed offences such as seating groups of patrons less than 1m apart, failing to ensure a 1m distance between customers in a queue, and providing games to patrons despite not being an amusement centre.

In addition, 15 people were fined $300 each for gathering and sitting in groups larger than the permitted group size of five people in phase two and eight people in phase three at F&B outlets.

MSE said that while Singapore has progressed to phase three of its reopening, there remains local transmission of Covid-19 in the community.

The ministry reiterated that everyone should remain socially responsible by keeping group sizes small and always wearing a mask at F&B premises unless drinking or eating.

"The Government will not hesitate to take strong enforcement action against errant operators and individuals who breach safe management measures."