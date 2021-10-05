8 seniors die from Covid-19 complications

Eight Singaporeans aged between 60 and 94 have died from complications linked to Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

They comprise four men and four women. Five of them were vaccinated and three, unvaccinated.

All of them had various underlying medical conditions, MOH said, without giving details.

A total of 26 deaths have been reported in the first four days of this month.

There were 2,475 new infections reported yesterday, including 1,859 infections in the community, 601 cases in migrant worker dormitories and 15 imported cases.

The local cases include 402 seniors aged above 60. The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 106,318.

Of the eight large active clusters with new cases reported yesterday, the largest was Avery Lodge in Jurong, which had six new cases for a total of 445.

The Aspri-Westlite Papan dormitory, also in Jurong, reported 25 more cases, bringing the total to 156.

There were 14 more cases at the PPT Lodge 1B dormitory in Seletar, taking its total to 124.

Tampines Dormitory reported eight more cases for a total of 169, and two more cases were added to the tally at the 9 Defu South Street 1 dormitory for a total of 242.

MOH said there was no evidence of Covid-19 transmission outside these dorms. New cases have been quarantined at all the dorms.

Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre had two new cases, taking its total to 282.

MWS Christalite Methodist Home in Marsiling Drive had two new cases for a total of 53 - three staff and 50 residents.

The new cases have been quarantined.

The 15 imported cases were placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

Nine were detected on arrival, while six developed the illness during their stay-home notice or isolation. - THE STRAITS TIMES

