8 Temasek JC staff hospitalised as 43 get food poisoning after eating catered lunch

Forty-three Temasek Junior College (TJC) staff have fallen ill with gastroenteritis symptoms after consuming food prepared by Chilli Api Catering last Friday.

Eight of them are currently in hospital in stable condition.

The staff had eaten food catered by the school's Staff Well-Being Committee to thank them for their work in Term 1, which ended last Friday, TJC principal Low Ay Nar told The New Paper yesterday.

The stricken TJC staff are believed to be part of a larger group of 82 people who fell ill after eating food prepared by Chilli Api Catering between March 10 and 12.

Fourteen of the 82 have been hospitalised and are in stable condition, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a statement on Sunday.

Following the outbreak, Chilli Api Catering, which is located at Shimei East Kitchen at 3015 Bedok North Street 5 and provides halal bento sets for corporate and private events, was ordered to suspend its operations from Sunday until further notice.

Mrs Low told TNP that in TJC's case, 216 bento lunch boxes prepared by the catering firm were collected and consumed separately by TJC staff last Friday.

The following day, some staff reported having gastroenteritis symptoms, which included diarrhoea and vomiting.

"On receiving these reports, the school immediately advised all staff who had consumed the same lunch boxes and were experiencing similar symptoms to visit a doctor," said Mrs Low.

"We are monitoring the health of all affected staff closely, and will extend the necessary support to them."

She added that TJC is working with MOH and SFA to assist in investigations.

Chilli Api Catering previously had its food hygiene grade cut to "C" on June 18, 2019, after 24 Jurong Polyclinic staff developed symptoms of gastroenteritis from consuming its food on Dec 18, 2018. None were hospitalised.

According to the SFA website, as at Jan 22 this year, the catering company had an "A" grade.

A spokesman for Chilli Api Catering said yesterday: "We have been in the catering business for almost two decades and have observed best practices with regards to hygiene standards. We also observe strict standards of hygiene in our day-to-day operations."

The spokesman said it is working with the authorities to determine the probable cause of the cases.

"We are saddened to learn of the recent incidents of gastroenteritis. Our concerns are with the well-being of affected guests," the spokesman added.

SFA and MOH said all food handlers working in the premises will be required to re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1 and test negative for food-borne pathogens before they can resume work.

The appointed food hygiene officers working at the premises will also be required to re-attend and pass the WSQ Conduct Food and Beverage Hygiene Audit course before resuming work. The licensee is required to clean and sanitise the premises, including equipment and utensils.

Members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments are advised not to patronise such outlets and to report details to SFA via the online feedback form.