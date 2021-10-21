8-year-old boy cycles 119km to raise funds for children's cancer research

Eight-year-old Arjo Ghosh celebrated his birthday this month by cycling 119km around Singapore to raise awareness for children's cancer.

The boy's father, Mr Avik Ghosh told Stomp the trip took over nine hours of cycling and close to 13 hours on the road.

"Always an avid cyclist, Arjo nursed the dream of completing the round-island ride since he heard about it when he was six.

"This was his second attempt," said Mr Avik.

The Dover Court International School student and his father were committed to completing 260km in October as part of the Great Cycle Challenge Australia to fight children's cancer.

On Oct 13, the father-and-son duo set off from the West Coast at 4.30am, traversing Jurong onward to Choa Chu Kang, Kranji and Woodlands.

They met up with Arjo's mother for lunch while going through Punggol and Pasir Ris via a network of park connectors.

PHOTO: STOMP

"Light rain kept us company as we completed the stretch from Tanah Merah and East Coast, before going through Marina, Downtown and back to the home stretch of Telok Blangah Road to Pasir Panjang," said Mr Avik.

"In a previous attempt, Arjo had set his previous best of 100km in June.

"This ride triumphed his previous best and got him over the line to complete his dream of doing a round-island ride."

Mr Avik added that his son is more of a mountain biker and regularly tackles the trails at Kent Ridge with the Singapore Cycling Federation.

"He is an avid sports enthusiast playing football, cricket and swimming, but his true love is for any sport with wheels – skateboarding, inline skating and most of all cycling," his father said.

To date, Arjo has raised over $2,200 to fund children's cancer research.