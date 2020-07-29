8-year-old girl among two imported cases; 1 new infection in community

An eight-year-old American girl was among two imported coronavirus patients announced by the Ministry of Health yesterday.

The other imported patient, a 39-year-old male work pass holder, tested positive on Sunday. He is an Indian national employed here.

The two, who had arrived in Singapore from India on July 12 and 13, were asymptomatic when tested, said the ministry.

NOTICE

They had been placed on a 14-day stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested during this period.

The sole community case announced yesterday, a 29-year-old work pass holder, tested positive on Monday.

The Indian national was identified as a contact of a previously confirmed case, and had been quarantined earlier.

He was tested during his quarantine period even though he was asymptomatic.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining 356 of the 359 new coronavirus cases announced yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 51,197.

No new Covid-19 clusters were announced. With 201 cases discharged yesterday, 45,878 patients have fully recovered from the disease. - THE STRAITS TIMES.

By the numbers

359 New cases

1 New case in community

2 Imported cases

51,197 Total cases

27 Deaths

201 Discharged yesterday

45,878 Total recovered

185 Total in hospital