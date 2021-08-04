80% of Jurong Fishery Port tenants, workers fully vaccinated

Seafood sellers in wet markets, such as Teck Ghee Market and Food Centre, saw few customers yesterday, even as the prices of most seafood did not increase.

Around 80 per cent of tenants and workers at Jurong Fishery Port are fully vaccinated, with 88 per cent having received at least one dose, said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu yesterday.

During a visit to the port in the morning, she said: "All the stallholders who are back have been tested negative, and they have been put on routine regular testing of seven days, and all trade visitors, similarly, have been tested negative before they're allowed to come in."

The wholesale market at Jurong Fishery Port is the centre of the largest active Covid-19 cluster here with 1,097 cases currently. The outbreak led to cases emerging in 43 markets and food centres around Singapore.

Ms Fu, who visited the port with Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Desmond Tan, said tenants of the port were progressively opening their stalls and adapting to the enhanced safe management measures.

The port reopened at 3pm last Saturday, after being closed for two weeks, during which the entire site underwent two rounds of deep cleaning.

Even after its reopening, seafood sellers in wet markets saw few customers yesterday. The prices of more common seafood such as red snapper and grey prawn have not increased.

Mr Tay Hock Seng, 51, who operates a seafood stall at Teck Ghee Market and Food Centre, said of his poor business: "Most of our customers are elderly, and their family members have told them not to come out during this period.

"Because of the barriers and crowd control, people are also less willing to enter the market."

The surge in cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port has put off many patrons, who make little distinction between those who get their supplies from the port and those from Senoko Fishery Port, which was not affected.

For instance, Mr Tay gets his produce from Senoko but has still seen a 70 per cent drop in the number of customers buying seafood from him.

Apart from white pomfret, which has increased from $11 per kg to $14 per kg, the prices for the rest of his seafood have not changed.

He said: "I don't want to increase the prices of my seafood since everyone is having a difficult time now. Some of them are jobless."

In the same market is Mr Tan Ah Yee, 76, who also chose not to increase the prices of his seafood despite the hard times.

Mr Tan, who has operated his stall for 40 years, continues to sell sea bass at $20 per kg, red snapper at $18 per kg and squid at $12 per kg.

He said: "I have customers who have purchased from me for many years; how can I increase the prices for them? I would rather cover the cost and earn less than increase prices."

Workers returning to the Jurong Fishery Port on Monday night were greeted by unfamiliar scenes, with much stricter safe management measures now enforced and workers requiring an orange band to enter the premises.

The port handles about 30 per cent of the country's seafood imports, including those that arrive by land and air.